SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 14

|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Gaffney
|Byrnes
|Dorman
|Clover
|Ridge View
|35
|Daniel
|28
|Wren
|Greenville
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Woodruff
|Chapman
|Camden
|Union Co.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Abbeville
|Gray Collegiate
|Saluda
|SCS
|Chase
|Brevard
|Polk Co.
|Mitchell Co.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Dutch Fork
|Fort Dorchester
|Goose Creek
|Carolina Forest
|Airport
|Myrtle Beach
|Hartsville
|Brookland-Cayce
|May River
|Strom Thurmond
|Dillon
|Gilbert
|Timberland
|Barnwell
|Woodland
|Oceanside Collegiate
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|Blackville-Hilda
|Lamar
|Wagener-Salley
|Cross
|Lake View
|CE Murray
|Green Sea-Floyds
|Newton-Conover
|Reidsville
|Swain Co.
|Bessemer City