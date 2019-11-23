SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 14

VisitorScoreHomeScore
GaffneyByrnes
DormanClover
Ridge View35Daniel28
WrenGreenville
WoodruffChapman
CamdenUnion Co.
AbbevilleGray Collegiate
SaludaSCS
ChaseBrevard
Polk Co. Mitchell Co.
Dutch ForkFort Dorchester
Goose CreekCarolina Forest
AirportMyrtle Beach
HartsvilleBrookland-Cayce
May RiverStrom Thurmond
DillonGilbert
TimberlandBarnwell
WoodlandOceanside Collegiate
Ridge Spring-MonettaBlackville-Hilda
LamarWagener-Salley
CrossLake View
CE MurrayGreen Sea-Floyds
Newton-ConoverReidsville
Swain Co.Bessemer City

