SC’s first death related to COVID-19 in Lexington Co., DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials are reporting the state’s first death related to COVID-19.

“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician Consultant, said. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to respond to this ongoing public health matter.”

According to the DHEC news release, the patient was from Lexington County and was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.

DHEC officials said they are working with the facility to identify all contacts and are providing guidance about infection control measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” Traxler said. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

The following steps are what DHEC officials advise:

Washing your hands frequently Covering your cough Staying home when you are sick Appropriately disposing tissues and other items you’ve sneeze or coughed into

