SC’s tourism industry could rebound in late summer, fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries in South Carolina due to the pandemic.

It’s also the one experiencing the slowest recovery.

South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish said, “Right now we’re five times the unemployment in any other industry in our state. We’re having the slowest recovery by far. Spending is down 30-percent.”

Despite all this, Parrish is optimistic the industry will recover in a big way in a few months.

“Vaccines will continue throughout the spring and grow exponentially. They’ll crescendo with the warm weather this summer and people will come out like never before,” Parrish said.

During the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel in downtown Columbia, Parrish spoke a masked and spread out crowd of industry leaders. He talked about the innovative work his department did in 2020.

He said he hopes their investments in social media will pay off once more people start traveling. He said, “Different people are ready at different stages.. There were a lot of unknowns with the virus early on. So we’re telling people when you’re ready, we’re ready.”

South Carolina’s industry wasn’t as hard hit as other states — hotel occupancy rates did hit record lows in the state but they were higher than the US average last year. Governor Henry McMaster said with more South Carolinians getting the COVID-19 vaccine he hopes to remove the last call mandate soon.

He said, “I want to remove all of the restrictions as quickly as we can. The faster we can get the vaccinations in the states and into the arms, the quicker that will be.”

Parrish told attendees at the conference there were some bright spots in 2020. State parks had large numbers of visitors throughout the send half of the year. He said despite being closed for over a month, they saw a 13% increase in revenue compared to 2019.

He also said golf courses in South Carolina remained busy throughout the pandemic.