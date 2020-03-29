SC’s typical June primary not certain with coronavirus

Kershaw County Assistant Director of Registrations and Elections William Brunson stands behind glass used to separate him from candidates filing for office to protect them both from the coronavirus on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Camden, South Carolina. While filing to be on the ballot has gone on as normal in March, there are still uncertainty on whether the June primaries in South Carolina will need to be moved or the way people vote changed because of the virus. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — As the coronavirus has caused massive changes to life in South Carolina, one thing is proceeding as scheduled — the deadline for political candidates to be on the ballot for the 2020 primaries and November election.

But as filing ends Monday, there is uncertainty whether the Democratic and Republican primaries scheduled for June 9 will happen that day.

And if they do, there are questions about how South Carolinians will cast their ballots. Election officials say they are exploring possibilities like voting by mail or having weeks of early voting.

Any changes would have to be approved by the Legislature, which isn’t meeting again before April 7.