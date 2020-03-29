1  of  30
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Green Creek First Baptist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Majority Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

SC’s typical June primary not certain with coronavirus

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kershaw County Assistant Director of Registrations and Elections William Brunson stands behind glass used to separate him from candidates filing for office to protect them both from the coronavirus on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Camden, South Carolina. While filing to be on the ballot has gone on as normal in March, there are still uncertainty on whether the June primaries in South Carolina will need to be moved or the way people vote changed because of the virus. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — As the coronavirus has caused massive changes to life in South Carolina, one thing is proceeding as scheduled — the deadline for political candidates to be on the ballot for the 2020 primaries and November election.

But as filing ends Monday, there is uncertainty whether the Democratic and Republican primaries scheduled for June 9 will happen that day.

And if they do, there are questions about how South Carolinians will cast their ballots. Election officials say they are exploring possibilities like voting by mail or having weeks of early voting.

Any changes would have to be approved by the Legislature, which isn’t meeting again before April 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store