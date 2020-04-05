1  of  18
Seafood industry struggling to stay afloat amid outbreak

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, photo a worker carries pollack at the Portland Fish Exchange in Portland, Maine. The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of coronavirus, which has halted sales in restaurants and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets for their products.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The seafood industry has been upended by the spread of the coronavirus, which has halted restaurant sales and sent fishermen and dealers scrambling for new markets.

Seafood is a global industry that relies on a complex network of fishermen, processors, buyers and distributors.

They’ve all been affected by the virus.

The lack of demand for seafood has sent prices tumbling and led some fishermen to tie up their boats until the virus subsides.

Members of the U.S. seafood industry are calling on the Trump administration and Congress to help them weather the uncertain time. 

