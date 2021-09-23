Search continues for Corey “Bigcee” Jackson’s shooter; $10,000 reward

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday.

We previously reported that Corey ‘Bigcee’ Jackson was killed at his home on Ebel Court on July 25th.

He was well known as a promoter who also helped anyone in the community.

“He was a preacher and a prophet, a street prophet because so many lives he touched. It could be financially; it could just be a word or just saved their lives. I still get texts now,” Mother, Lillie Greene said.

Investigators said it happened around 2 a.m. that Sunday morning. With only a few leads, they are asking for the public’s help.

“Somebody blatantly killed this young man and he did not deserve that. That’s the reason why I wanted the family to come in and if you don’t want to give me the information I’m okay with that, but do it for them,” Spartanburg County, Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

Jackson’s family was at Wednesday’s news conference to raise awareness about their loved ones murder. The reward is now at $10,000, the family saying if you know something say something.

“If we had a million dollars to give, we would give it, it’s just money. We don’t care, there’s no value or amount that we could put on Corey’s life to get information,” Sister, Hidiyah Yussif said.

Sheriff Chuck Wright, vowing to stay on this case and to follow every lead.

“I’ll go ahead and say this; if some rich white dude hurt Mr. Jackson I will personally put hand cuffs on him,” Sheriff Wright said.

Jackson’s mother emotionally describing how her grandson is dealing with his father’s sudden death.

“He’s grieving silently; he had an episode this morning. His question was I thought people died when they were 70 not 39, so how do you explain that to a 7 year old,” Greene said.

Again the Sheriff and the family asking if you know anything, you can call and make it anonymous at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Corey Jackson’s family had previously offered $6,000 for information that led to an arrest, but increased it to $10,000 hoping someone would come forward.