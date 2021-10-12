Search continues for driver involved in deadly hit and run at Laurens Rd and Rector St in Greenville

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – Greenville police needs your help finding the driver accused of hitting someone and leaving the scene on Laurens Road.

We are live here on Laurens Road right next to Rector Street, police markers in the road show that the accident happened in this area. We spoke to those who frequent the area who say traffic is always busy.

One person is dead after investigators say they were hit by a car around 7:30 Monday evening. The initial calls came in reporting someone was walking in and out of traffic.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they did notice that the gentleman that they were responding to was laying down, he had been struck by a car.” Greenville Police Department, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg said.

The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses describe the vehicle that kept going as a grey sedan, possibly a Honda.

“If anybody else may have seen the collision occur and didn’t come forward last night and has more information, that is obviously stuff that we would want to know or we would want to hear.” Bragg said.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but investigators are asking if you know something… say something.

“Maybe if someone did see something and they assumed that someone else was calling the police, it would be good for them to call and any information they have, would be helpful for us.” Bragg said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

If you know anything call crime stoppers at 23-crime or Greenville Police Department.