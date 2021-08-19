Search continues in Haywood County for 20 missing people

CANTON, N.C. (WSPA)—Clean-up continues in Haywood County following devastating flooding earlier in the week. Two people are dead and 20 others are missing. The Town of Canton was effected tremendously by those storms, and search crews are now focused on finding those unaccounted for.

Kevin Sandefur says the river came over the bank and into his business like a tidal wave.

“It was very scary how quickly it came up and overwhelmed us,” he said.

After his brewery was put on hard times in the pandemic he says this is just another blow.

“I’m not going to lie, I feel a little bit set back. I feel like we just got set back a couple years,” Sandefur said.

Strangers coming out to help with the cleanup.

“I’m here and a bunch of my buddies are coming in a few hours and we’re going to do what we can to help out,” Mike Howell, who lives in nearby Clyde, said.

He has a running group that meets weekly at BearWaters Brewery and came to do his part.

“Devastation. This is people’s lives and livelihoods are destroyed and we just need to come together and try to rebuild for them,” Howell said.

And it doesn’t stop here. Canton’s ball field and recreation park are both caked in mud and strewn with debris. Sen. Thom Tillis surveying some of the damage on Thursday.

“They have the grit and the grace to get it done. We just have to work on it. We have to make sure the state, I know the governor is working on it,” he said.

The important part now is getting the help of the federal government.

“Senator Burr and I will do everything we can to provide support and get it through the FEMA process,” Sen. Tillis, said.

The mayor of Canton saying that federal assistance is crucial to the recovery process here. One thing is helping people like Sandefur pull through.

“When you face something like this you feel pretty devastated. But you get a lot of hope from people that just come and tell you how much they love you and how much they want to see this go on,” he said.

Several people have been found safe and were able to be reunited with their families. The sheriff says they are still searching cars that ended up in the river for more people. The governor said cell phone tracking is also helping in the search efforts.