Search crews find more human remains in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews found additional human remains while searching in Seneca Monday.

Approximately 35 people started searching at about 9 a.m. after human remains were found in Seneca last week, according to Seneca Police Chief John Covington.

At about 1 p.m., Seneca firefighters found the remains near Beech Drive, Covington said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office removed the remains for forensic exam.

This search was conducted after a dog found human remains near Asbury Drive.

According to the coroner’s office, a right pelvic bone and right femur were found Monday, June 17 and additional remains were found in a nearby creek Wednesday afternoon. The coroner said those remains most likely belong to a woman between 25 and 45-years-old, with an estimated height of between 5’1″ to 5’7″ tall.

Beech Drive and surrounding residents have been asked to report anything of suspicious nature.

