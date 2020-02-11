Search for attempted murder suspect wanted out of Spartanburg Co. underway in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently searching for a man wanted on attempted murder, armed robbery and other charges.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Quatavis Rafaell Sloan, 29, who is wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession.

Deputies are reportedly receiving leads and are following up on those that have come in about where he might be located.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the search is happening around the White Horse Road and Lily Street area in Greenville County.

Greenville County Schools officials said five of their schools were placed on lockout this morning while deputies searched the area.

Berea Elementary School and Berea High School went out lockout at around 9:45 a.m. and are still holding.

Augusta Circle Elementary, Hughes Middle and Blythe Elementary were on a brief lockout between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m.

“During a lockout school schedules operate normally, but exterior doors remain locked and no one is allowed in or out,” according to Beth Brotherton. “Additional district security personnel are in the Berea area as a precaution.”

Anyone who sees Sloan is asked to call 911 immediately.