2 bodies, plane that took off from Oconee Co. Regional Airport found in FL lake

UPDATE: Our CBS affiliate WKMG is reporting that a Cessna plane that took off Wednesday morning from an Upstate airport and two bodies were found in a Florida lake Wednesday after the aircraft reportedly crashed.

According to WKMG, the plane — which took off from Oconee County Regional Airport just before 6:30 a.m. — and two bodies were found in Lake Maitland Wednesday afternoon following a search.

WKMG said Orange County Fire Rescue’s dive team, Maitland Fire Rescue and other first responders searched the lake for more than an hour without finding anything and then had to temporarily stop the search due to severe weather.

After the search resumed, divers reportedly found the plane and one body approximately 15 feet deep in the lake.

WKMG reports that the second person was found at around 5 p.m.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 182 plane “crashed into Lake Maitland near Orlando, FL, at approximately 11 a.m. today. The aircraft departed Orlando Executive Airport and was enroute to Massey Ranch Airpark, New Smyrna Beach, Fla. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.”

MAITLAND, Fla. (WSPA) – Our CBS affiliate WKMG is reporting that crews are searching for a plane near a Florida lake that departed from Oconee County Regional Airport this morning.

According to WKMG, first responders, including Orange County Fire Rescue’s dive team, were called to Lake Maitland to search for the plane.

Maitland Police officials told WKMG that they received a call about an aircraft in the water came in around 11:15 a.m., but have not yet found the plane or the plane’s occupants.

Police did reportedly say that the pilot of the plane did report fuel problems.

According to FlightAware.com, the single-engine Cessna plane left Oconee County Regional Airport just before 6:30 a.m. and then landed at Orlando Executive Airport shortly after 9:30 a.m.

WKMG reports that Lake Maitland has since closed its boat access.