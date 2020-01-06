Search for suspect involved in chase with Anderson Co. detective underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a search is underway for a suspect who was involved in a chase with a detective Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, a detective was involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle around Amity Road.

The suspect then stopped the vehicle and ran away on Dorothy Trail.

Foster said deputies are currently searching for the suspect in a wooded area and said a K9 and a helicopter have been brought in to assist in the search.