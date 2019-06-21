2 suspects in custody after search in Spartanburg Co., officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said two suspects were detained following a search that prompted an area school to be on lockout Friday morning.

Spartanburg County School District 6 officials said Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School was placed on a lockout Friday morning, after law enforcement said they were searching for a suspect in the nearby area.

Our 7News crew saw Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicles on Pioneer Place just after 9 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers told us earlier that deputies were checking on something at Pioneer Place and Carver Mill Road.

Earlier Friday morning, our crew was at the intersection of Ethel and Powell Mill roads and a sheriff’s office deputy told our crew to stay in the parking lot of Spartanburg Methodist College.

Our crew also got video of a helicopter dropping off a deputy at Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School.

According to Robinson, the school district notified parents of the lockout by sending out a phone call.

