Search for suspect underway along Easley Bridge Rd in Greenville, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a perimeter has been set up along Easley Bridge Road and C Street to search for a suspect who was involved in a chase with police earlier Monday.

According to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, officers were involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle, which was approximately around 1:30 p.m.

Bragg said the vehicle chase ended on Easley Bridge Road near C Street, when the suspect got out of the vehicle.

Officers, as well as a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K9, are searching for the suspect at this time and a perimeter has been set up in that area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store