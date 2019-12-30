Search for suspect underway along Easley Bridge Rd in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a perimeter has been set up along Easley Bridge Road and C Street to search for a suspect who was involved in a chase with police earlier Monday.

According to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, officers were involved in a chase with a stolen vehicle, which was approximately around 1:30 p.m.

Bragg said the vehicle chase ended on Easley Bridge Road near C Street, when the suspect got out of the vehicle.

Officers, as well as a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K9, are searching for the suspect at this time and a perimeter has been set up in that area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers have also responded to the scene.