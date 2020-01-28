Man wanted after shooting incident in Hart Co. in custody

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A man wanted following a shooting incident in Hart County, Ga. Monday night, has been captured.

According to Jennifer Baskins with Hart County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, Larrendrick Rashad Tabor was captured Tuesday morning, following a shooting incident in the area of Friendship Road.

Hart County Emergency Services officials posted about the incident on Friendship Road on their Facebook page Monday night:

At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, South Hart Elementary School posted on their Facebook page that the school would be closed. The elementary school is approximately 2 miles from Friendship Road.

