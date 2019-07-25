Search for suspects continues after boy shot in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for two suspects after a boy was shot at a mobile home park in Spartanburg County.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Marlette Avenue located off Lone Oak Road.

“I’m not sure what it’s over. Whatever it is and for a juvenile to get shot it’s not appropriate that’s for sure,” Wright said.

Wright said two men in a small white car were seen driving away from the mostly Spanish speaking community.

Despite the language barrier, detectives managed to gather some initial details.

“I know they had some sort of phone transaction whether it was Snapchat, I don’t know, texting, but they met and it turned sideways somehow but I don’t know the details of that yet until we find these two people. They can tell us what happened,” Wright said.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No arrests or suspects have been named as of Thursday morning.

