ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The search continues for Tony Boseman in Anderson County.

Deputies say he was last seen on Sunday around 3:30 on Boseman Road.

His family says he suffers with dementia and diabetes, and are asking for the community’s help.

The family told 7NEWS Tony Boseman is the uncle of the late actor Chadwhick Boseman.

“Kinda a concerned and worried time. We just want to find him and want him to be safe when we do find him,” Boseman’s nephew Marshall Bolden said.

First responders, family and friends have had boots on ground searching since Sunday.



“It makes it a little bit easier when you got support and you’re not out here by yourself looking for someone,” Bolden said.

Anderson rescue teams say Boseman was last seen wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and an LA baseball cap.

“The biggest thing is to cover as much ground around the residents as possible,” Anderson Rescue Captain Ryan Herring said.

They say the rain over night may have covered some tracks, but Monday they brought out canines and drones to assist with the search.

“It does tamper the canine’s efforts for a little but the canines are still able to get through it,” Herring said.

Boseman’s family says the only thing they can do right now is keep searching and keep praying.

“He is a gentle giant just to sum it up, a gentle giant. God can do anything and that’s what we’re expecting right now is for God to show up and help us find Tony.”

If you have any tips or information on where Boseman could be, you’re asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.