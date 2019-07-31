Search shifts after burned car found in hunt for suspects in death of NC woman, 2 others

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP/CBS News/CNN Newsource) – Canadian police say they’ve pulled out of a remote northern town after an intensive search turned up no sign of two fugitive teenagers suspected of killing three people – a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend and a college professor.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police used dogs and drones, helicopters, boats and even a military Hercules aircraft to scour the area around York Landing, Manitoba. But they were unable to confirm a possible sighting of the two men reported by members of a neighborhood watch group.

Mom Sheila Deese and daughter Chynna Deese. WSOC photo via CNN Newsource

Chynna Deese, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were shot and killed on a remote western Canadian highway on their way to Alaska.

Stephen Fowler sent a desperate plea for information surrounding the deaths of his son Lucas, and Lucas’ girlfriend.

“Two young people, who had everything ahead of them, tragically murdered,” Fowler said.

Newly released surveillance video showed the couple hugging at a gas station two days before their bodies were discovered on July 15. Police also released a sketch of a person they say was seen talking to Fowler.

The hunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky now shifts back toward another remote town, Gillam, where a vehicle that had been used by the suspects was found burned last week.

The burnt-out vehicle was found two provinces over from northern British Columbia in Manitoba.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cpl. Julie Courchaine said a burned vehicle the suspects were traveling in was found in the remote northern town of Gillam.

Police had said Monday they were searching for 19-year-old McLeod and 18-year-old Schmegelsky, whose other burnt-out car had been discovered in northern British Columbia.

During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man roughly a mile from the car.