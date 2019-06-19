Search underway after female remains found in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Police department officials said a search is underway after human remains were found this week in Seneca.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to a home on Asbury Drive on Monday, where they made contact with a homeowner about his dog discovering a large bone.

Investigators called the coroner’s office for assistance to determine whether the bone found was a human or an animal bone.

On Tuesday, a medical forensic exam determined that the bone was the partial remain of a human female.

Police said a large-scale search of the area with cadaver dogs was conducted and the search expanded on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s search in a creek area near Sherwood Drive and Robinhood Drive more partial remains were found.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the right pelvic bone and right femur were found Monday and additional remains were found in a nearby creek Wednesday afternoon.

The coroner says the remains most likely belong to a woman between 25 and 45 years old with an estimated height of between 5’1″ to 5’7″ tall.

The woman’s death likely happened between a few months to one year ago, the coroner said.

The coroner’s office will send a specimen to the SLED laboratory in an attempt to collect DNA to be used for identification.

According to the coroner’s office, they will compare the DNA to known missing persons including two women who were recently reported missing in Oconee County.

Seneca Police said the search continues and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been contacted to assist in the search.