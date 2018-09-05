Search underway after report of child in river in Bryson City

BRYSON CITY, NC (WSPA) - Bryson City, NC Police Department officials said crews are currently searching the Tuckasegee River following a report that a child was in the river Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m.

According to Police Chief Greg Jones, there are currently five or six boats in the water searching and said they have searched roughly 10 miles of the river bank, between the 288 boat ramp and the area of Bear Hunters Campground.

Jones said they have not found anyone and said he doesn't believe that anyone is in the water, but said they will continue to search until they are satisfied that no one is in the river.

He said they also still plan to search until tonight, and said they have also been following up and checking schools in the area to see if there are any missing children.