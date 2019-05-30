2 in custody after incident, drugs found at Gaffney hotel

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) - Gaffney Police Department officials confirmed two people are in custody following an incident at Red Roof Inn on Thursday.

Police officials said they received a call about a man not wanting to leave a room at the hotel.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man -- Joshua Grant Wilson -- ran and jumped out of a second story window.

A woman -- identified as Wendy Brook George -- was also in the room at the time of the incident.

Officers located Wilson at another hotel, Sleep Inn, across the street.

Both Wilson and George were taken into custody.

Officers reportedly found 1.9 ounces of meth in the Red Roof Inn room, and said they believe that the pair intended to distribute it.

Other items seized included ammunition, butane fuel and scales.

Police officers had set up a perimeter during the search for Wilson, but that scene has since been cleared.