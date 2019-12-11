1  of  6
Search underway for 2 suspects after liquor store armed robbery in Greenwood

News

by: WSPA Staff

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after a liquor store was robbed Tuesday night.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to Papa T’s Liquor, located on Seaboard Avenue, at around 6 p.m.

Police said two masked men wearing dark clothing went into the store with handguns and took money from the business.

The suspects then ran away from the store and possibly went down Pressley Street.

Detectives are working to review camera footage, as well as evidence from the scene that might help them identify those responsible for the armed robbery.

According to the release, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office assisted police by securing the scene Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenwood Police at 864-942-8401 or message police on their Facebook page.

