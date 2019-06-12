Armed, dangerous man arrested in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office officials said that a 5-hour search for an armed and dangerous person in Clyde, NC is over and said that person is now in custody.

Witnesses in the Fines Creek community area reported to deputies they heard multiple shots fired on Wednesday. Deputies also received information that a death threat had been made concerning a resident at a nearby home.

Deputies later encountered an individual in a truck, fitting the description provided to law enforcement. The individual exited the vehicle with a long barrel firearm and refused to comply with multiple verbal commands from deputies.

The suspect then fled into a nearby wooded area with the firearm. During this time, the suspect fired a shot believed to be directed at law enforcement.

Residents were asked by law enforcement to stay indoors and to avoid the area near Ferguson Supply, located at 11571 Betsy’s Gap Road, while deputies searched for the suspect.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Response Team as well as officers with the Maggie Valley Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S Marshal Service aided in the search.

Benjamin Lee Moody was arrested. Moody nor any law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

Moody was charged with three counts of Felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm and is being held at the Haywood County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.