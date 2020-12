SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department said a search for a suspect is underway after a bank on Asheville Highway was robbed Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, the robbery happened at Vital Federal Credit Union, located at 1000 Asheville Highway.

Maj. Art Littlejohn said the suspect entered the bank with a mask on and said law enforcement and K9s are looking for the suspect at this time.