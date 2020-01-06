Search underway for driver involved in crash with Greenville Co. deputy

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a search is underway for a person who was involved in a crash with a sheriff’s office deputy and then ran from the scene.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash reportedly happened on Gridley and Tampa streets at around 3:50 p.m.

Trooper Joe Hovis said a car ran a stop sign and hit the deputy’s vehicle before driving off.

The collision caused the deputy to crash into a nearby home. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the deputy will be ok.

Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

A helicopter is currently searching in the area off of North Franklin Road near Highway 253 or Blue Ridge Drive in the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store