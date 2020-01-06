Search underway for driver involved in crash with Greenville Co. deputy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a search is underway for a person who was involved in a crash with a sheriff’s office deputy and then ran from the scene.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash reportedly happened on Gridley and Tampa streets at around 3:50 p.m.

Trooper Joe Hovis said a car ran a stop sign and hit the deputy’s vehicle before driving off.

The collision caused the deputy to crash into a nearby home. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the deputy will be ok.

Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

A helicopter is currently searching in the area off of North Franklin Road near Highway 253 or Blue Ridge Drive in the county.