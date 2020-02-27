Search underway for man wanted for deadly shooting at Greenville Co. park

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a man, who was found shot to death in a Greenville County park Wednesday.

We reported earlier that sheriff’s office investigators responded to Herdklotz Park, located on Beverly Road, after receiving a call about a gunshot victim at around 10:30 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, investigators found a deceased man — later identified as Mark Rush Jermon, 58, of Taylors — at the soccer fields in the park.

Coroner Jeff Fowler said Jermon died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death has been deemed a homicide.

On Thursday, investigators obtained warrants on Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, charging him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said they learned that Kedar and Jermon were reportedly familiar with one another and said that Kedar is an “avid outdoorsman who frequently hikes and camps at state and national parks.

Photo courtesy of the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

According to the release, Kedar has a Greenville County home address and also reportedly has relatives in New Jersey.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 Ford Explorer with a South Carolina license plate of: PRH-438.

Kedar is still wanted by investigators and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Kedar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

According to the release, a motive for the shooting death is still under investigation.