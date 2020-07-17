Search underway for man wanted on several charges after chase with deputy in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man wanted on several charges following a chase Thursday night.

According to a news release, a deputy was patrolling the area of Chapman Road in Fountain Inn on Thursday at around 7 p.m. when he saw a vehicle not stop for a stop sign.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle sped up and refused to stop.

According to the release, the deputy was told by dispatch that the vehicle was stolen out of Simpsonville.

A chase between the deputy and the vehicle occurred onto Liberty Church Road, where the driver of the vehicle hit a traffic sign, got out of the vehicle and then ran into a wooded area.

Fountain Inn and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office K9s assisted in searching for suspect, identified as Matthew Leo Legette.

Legette has not yet been located, and deputies have been working to search the area, as well as places he reportedly frequents.

He is wanted on failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen goods charges.

Anyone with information on Legette’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (864) 68-CRIME or Laurens County Dispatch 864-984-2523.