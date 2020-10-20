Search underway for missing 12-year-old Beatrice Kizmyte in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Beatrice Kizmyte, who was last seen Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Candor Place in Simpsonville.

Kizmyte is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing white shoes and grey leggings.

Anyone who sees Kizmyte is asked to keep her in their sight and to call 911 immediately.