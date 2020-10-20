Search underway for missing 12-year-old Beatrice Kizmyte in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Beatrice Kizmyte

Beatrice Kizmyte (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Beatrice Kizmyte, who was last seen Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Candor Place in Simpsonville.

Kizmyte is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 80 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing white shoes and grey leggings.

Anyone who sees Kizmyte is asked to keep her in their sight and to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories