Search underway for missing boater on Lake Hartwell, Hart Co. officials say

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Hart County, Ga. Sheriff’s Office officials said crews are searching for a missing boater on Lake Hartwell.

According to Hart County, Ga. Sheriff Mike Cleveland, an Illinois man rented a pontoon Wednesday and the boat was later found near the Carters Ferry boat ramp in Reed Creek at around 3 p.m. Wednesday with no one on it.

Cleveland said the boat was reportedly anchored, but was dragging in the water.

He said there are currently sonar and camera systems in the water searching for the man, as well as DNR and Hart County and Elbert County search and rescue crews are assisting in the search.

Cleveland said the man’s family in Illinois have been notified.

He said at this time they believe the man is in the water.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.