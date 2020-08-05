Search underway for missing hiker on Foothills trail in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Emergency Services officials said a search is underway for a missing hiker.

According to a news release, Richard Gonzalez, 27, from Texas, was last seen around noon on Monday, Aug. 3 on the Foothills trail on the river between Nicolson Ford and Burrell’s Ford.

Gonzalez is described as being 6-feet-tall, weighs around 175 pounds and was wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Gonzalez” on it, black basketball shorts, with a green backpack.

According to the release, he was planning on hiking the whole Foothills trail, from Oconee State Park to Table Rock.

Gonzalez is reportedly not familiar with the trail and it is believed he does not have a map with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Oconee County Dispatch at 864-638-4111, 864-638-4222, or 911.

