Search underway for missing man in Big Creek area of Great Smoky Mtns National Park in Haywood Co.

Photo provided by the Public Affairs Office with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials and several emergency response agencies from Haywood County, NC, are currently searching for a missing man.

According to a news release, Yogesh Patel, 25, of Oak Forest, Illinois, was reported as missing at around 7:35 p.m. on Monday after he reportedly fell into the water at Midnight Hole in the Big Creek area.

Patel was reportedly seen struggling in the water and bystanders tried to pull him out of the water, but were unsuccessful.

According to the release, rangers and rescue personnel were called to the scene and arrived at around 8 p.m. to begin search operations.

Search efforts are ongoing at this time.

“No closures are currently in affect,” according to the release. “However, visitors may experience temporary closures as search operations continue to allow the rescue teams safe access to the area.”