Missing swimmer found safe on Enoree River Video

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Several first responders from different agencies came out to Horseshoe Falls Road on Thursday for a report of a man missing on the Enoree River.

“We just went out there to swim. It was a hot day,” said Blake Vinson, who was later reported missing.

Several first responders were called near the Musgrove Mill State Historic site after Vinson planned on floating down to Horseshoe Falls but never made it.

“I was floating down the river while they were walking to the next spot and I just happened to be in the river and they were going to a creek,” Vinson said.

Trinity, Woodruff, Glenn Springs-Pauline, and Roebuck fire departments all responded along with a swift water rescue team, EMS, Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies, and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The swift water rescue team was deployed into the water but didn't find vinson after looking down to the Highway 56 bridge.

Vinson said he got lost and stopped on the river bank.

“I was just thinking it ain’t gonna hurt to yell at least ‘hello hello’ because I ain’t see no sign of nobody,” said Vinson.

That’s how crews were able to find him.

“We got reports from Union County Dispatch that some of their firefighters and some Laurens County firefighters had some verbal contact with somebody down the river,” said Chris Massey, Trinity Fire Department’s Interim Fire.

After being missing for more than three hours, Vinson reunited with his loved ones, who were grateful to the first responders.

“It was very emotional but I’m so thankful that they were there,” said friend Kimberly Currie. .Vinson was found about a half mile down the river near the Musgrove Mill Golf Club.

“All I could do is thank God because there’s no other way this played out the way that it did,” Vinson said.

First responders were relieved with the outcome.

“All turned out to be a good ending tonight for us,” Massey said.

He urges people to be careful when going into the water as the weather warms up.

Massey is director of the Spartanburg County Emergency Services Academy in the Emergency Management Office.

“Unfortunately we did have a fatality from a drowning this past weekend down at Clifton,” Massey said. “We urge people to follow the rules. There’s rules here that say ‘don’t get in the river.’ If it’s somewhere that you can be, make sure if it’s a natural area like this that you have some kind of floatation device on, let somebody know where you’re at. Try not to drink alcohol or partake in anything like that - it just lowers your senses in the water and lowers your abilities to try to save yourself.”