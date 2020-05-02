Search underway for missing woman in Spartanburg Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for an elderly woman who went missing Saturday morning, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

Wright confirmed to 7 News that 77-year-old Marsha Harris, who lives at 400 Old Mill Road in Campobello, has dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Officials believe she wandered off Saturday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from Cherokee and Polk County officials, and volunteer crews have joined in on the search as well.

Helicopters and drones are being utilized.

