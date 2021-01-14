SC State Credit Union bank robbed in Spartanburg, search for suspect underway

Photo of the alleged bank robbery suspect- Photo provided by Spartanburg Police Department via the Spartanburg Police Department’s Facebook page

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a search is underway for a bank robbery suspect.

According to a police department Facebook post, SC State Credit Union, located at 165 Camelot Drive, was robbed at around 3 p.m.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, black pants and had on a medical style mask.

Police said it is not known at this time if the suspect had a weapon.

Officers were reportedly in the area conducting a K9 track, as well as an aerial search.

At around 4:30 p.m., our crew at the scene said the scene was cleared.