Search underway for suspect after home invasion in Taylors, sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a search is underway for suspect wanted following a home invasion in Taylors Thursday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the home invasion happened on Lauren Wood Circle at around 10 a.m.

The homeowner reportedly scared the suspect away and the suspect then ran away.

Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies currently have a helicopter assisting in their search and anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

