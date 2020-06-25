Search underway for woman who shot at deputies in Laurens Co., no injuries reported

Melissa Miller is being sought by deputies in Laurens Co. (Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say fired shots at deputies Thursday morning.

A perimeter has been set up near Highway 101 South near the Hellams Road area in Gray Court as the search continues for Melissa Miller.

She’s described as a white female with short brown hair, approximately 4’11, and 110 pounds. She was wearing a gray tank top, blue jean shorts and no shoes.

The search began after deputies were attempting a traffic stop. They said she fled on foot with deputies pursuing her, at which point she fired shots over her shoulder.

No deputies were shot, the sheriff’s office confirmed. The firearm was discarded and recovered.

They are still actively searching the area.

Deputies say not to approach this subject. If you see anything suspicious in this area, you’re asked to call 911.