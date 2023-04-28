BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of two individuals in Belton.

The Belton Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Cox Street.

Upon arrival, officers located methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a firearm.

Belton drug seizure (Source: Belton PD) Belton drug seizure (Source: Belton PD)

Police arrested homeowner Truman Davis, 63, on the following charges:

Drugs/ trafficking in methaphetamine 100 grams or more

Drugs/ manufacturing/ distribution of crack cocaine

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Officers also charged resident 62-year-old Laurie B. Owens with possession with the intent to distribute methaphetamine.

Both individuals were booked into the Anderson County Detention Center awaiting bond.