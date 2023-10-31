Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local shelters for the unhoused, an often-overlooked group of people that needs your help!

You can donate:

socks

undergarments

coats

blankets

All Season Of Hope donations will go to local shelters.

There will be many opportunities to donate items across our area. Please join us at the below locations from noon through 6 p.m.:

Tuesday, November 14

Hamrick’s Easley—5145 Calhoun Memorial Hwy, Easley, SC

Host Sponsor: Ingles

Donations Recipient: Family Promise of Pickens

Tuesday, November 21

Hamrick’s Gaffney—742 Peachoid Rd, Gaffney, SC

Host Sponsor: Hamrick’s

Donations Recipient: Cherokee County Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill

Tuesday, December 5

Hamrick’s Anderson—3132 N Main St, Anderson, SC

Host Sponsor: Bath Fitter

Donations Recipient: Haven of Rest

Tuesday, December 12

Hamrick’s Spartanburg—Westgate Crossing, 660 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg, SC

Host: Unclaimed Furniture

Donations Recipient: Spartanburg Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill

Season Of Hope is sponsored by Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s!