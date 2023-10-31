Celebrate this Season Of Hope by making the holidays brighter for local shelters for the unhoused, an often-overlooked group of people that needs your help!
You can donate:
- socks
- undergarments
- coats
- blankets
All Season Of Hope donations will go to local shelters.
There will be many opportunities to donate items across our area. Please join us at the below locations from noon through 6 p.m.:
Tuesday, November 14
Hamrick’s Easley—5145 Calhoun Memorial Hwy, Easley, SC
Host Sponsor: Ingles
Donations Recipient: Family Promise of Pickens
Tuesday, November 21
Hamrick’s Gaffney—742 Peachoid Rd, Gaffney, SC
Host Sponsor: Hamrick’s
Donations Recipient: Cherokee County Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill
Tuesday, December 5
Hamrick’s Anderson—3132 N Main St, Anderson, SC
Host Sponsor: Bath Fitter
Donations Recipient: Haven of Rest
Tuesday, December 12
Hamrick’s Spartanburg—Westgate Crossing, 660 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
Host: Unclaimed Furniture
Donations Recipient: Spartanburg Rescue Mission/Miracle Hill
Season Of Hope is sponsored by Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s!