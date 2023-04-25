GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Graduation parties, proms and Mother’s Day events can all be a reason to throw a party and High Spirit Hospitality can help host.

Ali Solari is a wedding coordinator at High Spirits Hospitality and said they stay up to date on the latest trends to be able to host parties and events.

Items like colored glassware instead of mason jars, cheesecloth instead of burlap and fake or dried flowers can make a tablescape pop.

Solari said try to make the décor personal to a couple or the person you’re throwing the party for like picking a theme or décor item surrounding their experience or preferences.

Mocktails are a great alternative to alcoholic drinks for any party with young people.

She said to remember to choose flavors that are in season.

