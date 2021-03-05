SEC Women’s Basketball brings economic boost, competitive play to Greenville despite pandemic

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) There’s no better time for a boost to the Greenville and Upstate S.C. economy than the present as the SEC Women’s basketball tournament comes to town the weekend of March 5.

Athletes, their families and fans will be gathered in the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to watch tournament play beginning the afternoon of March 3.

David Montgomery of Visit Greenville said he is hopeful there will be more money spent at restaurants, other businesses and hotels downtown.

There are several restaurants and businesses offering discounts and special deals this weekend which you can also take advantage of to watch a game elsewhere if you cannot get into The Well because of limited seating.

Many are still encouraging social distancing like the Hyatt in downtown Greenville, asking patrons to enter with masks and remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID19.

The Well representatives said they will be following COVID19 guidelines just as you would attending a hokey game including pod seating, spread out with the group you’re attending each game with, requiring masks and a no bag policy.

Patrons can enter with items that can pass through a metal detector safely and fit in your pocket.