GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- VisitGreenvilleSC predicts 10 thousand people will make their way to Greenville in the five-day stretch of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

President and CEO of VisitGreenvilleSC Heath Dillard said those 10 thousand people visiting will bring in between $4-4.5 million.

“That money flows into our restaurants, it flows into our hotels, it flows into our shops,” said Dillard and “those businesses then need to staff up and people will get hours and it’ll provide income for nearly 46 thousand people.”

It will also put a lot of eyes on the city, some even for the first time.

“We certainly believe that tourism is a front porch to broader economic growth, and we’ve heard more often than not that somebody comes to Greenville one time as a visitor and immediately falls in love.”

The attention and economic boost don’t stop there for Greenville because they will be one of two cities hosting the Women’s March Madness sweet 16 and elite 8 on March 24-27.