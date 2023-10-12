SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several of the hometown heroes in Spartanburg County were honored Thursday night in a military style ceremony.
The second “Hall of Heroes” event was hosted at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.
It was a packed house as veterans from all service branches, and their loved ones, attended.
21 veterans were inducted and 5 individuals and businesses, who help veterans, were given awards.
Carroll Owings accepted an award for the American Legion, Post #28, who dedicate their time to helping serve vets.
“I get chills every time I walk in and see heroes in this room. Being on the committee for this and just reading some of the stuff these people have done, and being around them everyday, at the American Legion, is just an honor,” said Owings.
Officials said a lot of work goes into the event.
Each veteran has to be nominated.
The Veterans nominated, and inducted, are:
- Robert “Bob” Bostwick – Korea, Occupation Japan
- Bennie Brashears – Vietnam
- Ballard Brown – WWII, Korea, Vietnam
- Toy Caldwell Jr. – Vietnam
- Reuben “DE” Calvert Jr. – Vietnam
- Jesse Campbell – Korea
- Luther Floyd – Vietnam
- James George – Vietnam
- Thomas Gibbs Sr. – Vietnam
- Hoyt Goodale – WWII (KIA)
- Robert Graham – Vietnam
- Douglas “Doug” Gray – Vietnam
- Jack Kaplan Jr. – Vietnam, Afghanistan
- Carson Koepsell – Korea, Occupation Japan
- Charles Landen Sr. – Vietnam
- Walter “Bud” Moore Jr. – WWII
- James Owens – Vietnam
- Paul Padgett – WWII, Korea (KIA)
- George Reitmeier – WWII
- Charles “Charlie” Tapp – Vietnam
- Donald Williams – Vietnam
The individuals and businesses that received the “Spirit of the Spartan” award are:
- Guiding Reins
- Charles E. Landen Sr.
- American Legion Post #28
- Charles “Charlie” Tapp
- SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down