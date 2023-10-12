SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several of the hometown heroes in Spartanburg County were honored Thursday night in a military style ceremony.

The second “Hall of Heroes” event was hosted at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

It was a packed house as veterans from all service branches, and their loved ones, attended.

21 veterans were inducted and 5 individuals and businesses, who help veterans, were given awards.

Carroll Owings accepted an award for the American Legion, Post #28, who dedicate their time to helping serve vets.

“I get chills every time I walk in and see heroes in this room. Being on the committee for this and just reading some of the stuff these people have done, and being around them everyday, at the American Legion, is just an honor,” said Owings.

Officials said a lot of work goes into the event.

Each veteran has to be nominated.

The Veterans nominated, and inducted, are:

Robert “Bob” Bostwick – Korea, Occupation Japan

Bennie Brashears – Vietnam

Ballard Brown – WWII, Korea, Vietnam

Toy Caldwell Jr. – Vietnam

Reuben “DE” Calvert Jr. – Vietnam

Jesse Campbell – Korea

Luther Floyd – Vietnam

James George – Vietnam

Thomas Gibbs Sr. – Vietnam

Hoyt Goodale – WWII (KIA)

Robert Graham – Vietnam

Douglas “Doug” Gray – Vietnam

Jack Kaplan Jr. – Vietnam, Afghanistan

Carson Koepsell – Korea, Occupation Japan

Charles Landen Sr. – Vietnam

Walter “Bud” Moore Jr. – WWII

James Owens – Vietnam

Paul Padgett – WWII, Korea (KIA)

George Reitmeier – WWII

Charles “Charlie” Tapp – Vietnam

Donald Williams – Vietnam

The individuals and businesses that received the “Spirit of the Spartan” award are:

This year’s recipients of the Spirit of the Spartan award are: