Second arrest made in assault and battery by mob case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a second arrest has been made following an investigation into an assault earlier this month.

According to a news release, deputies started an investigation into an incident on Sweetbriar Trail near Westminster, where Brian Keith Roach, 39, of Walhalla and Terry Brandon Ramey, 40, were involved in an assault where a victim received a head injury.

Roach was arrested on May 15 and charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery by mob. He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was released later that day after posting $10,000 bond.

Ramey was arrested on May 6 and was charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery by mob. He was also charged with theft of electrical current after deputies found a wire that was connected to a home, even though power to the home was disconnected.

According to the release, Ramey was taken to the detention center, where he was being held on $13,212.50 bond.

Ramey was also served an outstanding warrant in regard to a separate investigation, as well as four outstanding General Sessions bench warrants and one Family Court bench warrant.

According to the release, the wire to the home was disconnected by the utility company.