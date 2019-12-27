Second arrest made in connection to shooting death of teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a teen in Greenville County.

We reported earlier that Greenville Co. deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Mansion Circle in Piedmont around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 19 and found a victim deceased in the vehicle.

Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials identified the victim as Kerolos Mina Zaky, 15, of Spartanburg.

18-year old Jamazzeo Dequan Glover was arrested and charged in connection to the incident, deputies said. Glover is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Criminal Conspiracy.

On Friday, deputies announced that a second suspect, 18-year-old Braelon Jasper Brown, had been arrested.

They say the investigation is still active and more arrests are expected.

