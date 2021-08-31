Second arrest made in Greenwood shooting that killed teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stephanie Deshay Holmes has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenwood. (Greenwood Police)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A second arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that killed a teenager last week in Greenwood.

We previously reported a woman was shot at Twin Oaks Apartments on Holman Street on Thursday, Aug. 26. She later died and the coroner’s office identified her as Dixie Pauline Derrick, 19, of Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department said Keela Rochelle Stoudemire, 30, of Clinton, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, police updated that another arrest was made.

Detectives charged Stephanie Deshay Holmes, 38, of Greenwood, with accessory after the fact of a felony. Holmes assisted the suspect in commission of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store