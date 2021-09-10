Second cluster of COVID-19 cases at a school in Henderson Co. this week

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Sugarloaf Elementary School in Henderson County has confirmed five staff and students have COVID-19.

This is the second cluster of COVID-19 in Henderson Co. Public Schools this week, after Apple Valley Middle School.

According to the HCPS, the cases have been lab-confirmed and met the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services requirements of a cluster.

Henderson County Department of Public Health is also helping with contact tracing those who have been in close contact with the individuals.

If your child has come into contact with a person in the cluster, the school nurse or other contact tracers with HCDPH will be contacting you directly.

Those who have tested positive will need to follow the CDC guidelines for self-isolation at home, said HCPS.

School administrators will contact those in quarantine about how they will access instruction if they are well enough.

HCPS says that Sugarloaf Elementary School will continue to operate as usual and will keep the families of the students updated.