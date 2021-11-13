Second death in Greenville Co. October crash

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner Office has identified another victim of the fatal crash that happened in October.

We previously reported that there was a crash that happened on Brown Road and Piedmont Highway on Oct. 15 that resulted in the death of five-year-old Kaison Trimmier.

The coroner’s office has identified the second victim as Tondalayo Trimmier, 52, of Greenville.

She was a front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles involved, according to officials with the coroner’s office. She was the grandmother of Kaison Trimmier.