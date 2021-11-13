Second death in Greenville Co. October crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner Office has identified another victim of the fatal crash that happened in October.

We previously reported that there was a crash that happened on Brown Road and Piedmont Highway on Oct. 15 that resulted in the death of five-year-old Kaison Trimmier.

The coroner’s office has identified the second victim as Tondalayo Trimmier, 52, of Greenville.

She was a front-seat passenger in one of the vehicles involved, according to officials with the coroner’s office. She was the grandmother of Kaison Trimmier.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store