Second horse euthanized after possible attack in Spartanburg Co.

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) — Animal control confirmed another horse was possibly cut amid reports of attacks across the area.

On Thursday morning, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said in a release an injured horse was reported around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Patterson Road in Campobello.

The Palomino Quarter horse had one cut on its lower leg and a puncture wound under its midsection, according to animal control.

A veterinarian determined the horse was injured 24 to 48 hours earlier.

The horse was euthanized due to its injuries.

Earlier this month, another Spartanburg County horse owner said his horse was euthanized after it was attacked and injured.

Craig Howell is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Animal control said the latest report is the “second confirmed incident of lacerations and punctures” to a horse in Spartanburg County.

Greenville County Animal Control has confirmed two horses attacked there.

Officers are investigating if the two incidents in Spartanburg County are connected and develop leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement at 864-596-3582.

