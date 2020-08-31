Second Lady Karen Pence to discuss veteran suicide prevention efforts during stop in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Second Lady Karen Pence will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday, Sept. 2 to highlight veteran suicide prevention efforts.

The Second Lady will be joined by Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) Pamela Powers as they visit the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center for a tour and roundtable discussion.

They will also view the Hall of Heroes exhibit, watch an overview of an evidence-based virtual PTSD treatment program, meet with veteran patients, and see a demonstration of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation which the VA uses with veterans suffering from depression and other psychological health conditions.

Second Lady Pence will highlight her role with PREVENTS during the roundtable discussion and hear from veterans and South Carolina based researcher, Dr. Tracy Stecker, who has been leading studies and interventions on veteran suicide.

She is also expected to meet with Rep. Nancy Mace for a campaign event during her visit in the Lowcountry on Wednesday.