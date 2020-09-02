Second Lady Karen Pence to take part in roundtable discussion, tour VA medical center in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – Second Lady Karen Pence will be making a stop in the Lowcountry today.

According to a news release, Pence, along with Acting Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Pamela Powers, will travel to Charleston, where they will visit the Ralph H. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center for a tour and a roundtable discussion.

The tour will include a viewing of the Hall of Heroes exhibit, a demonstration of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation the VA uses to help veterans suffering from depression and other psychological health conditions, an overview of an evidence-based virtual PTSD treatment program, as well as meeting veteran patients.

According to the release, Pence and Powers will speak during the roundtable discussion. Pence is expected to highlight her role with PREVENTS.

The tour of the medical center is expected to start at 10:45 a.m. and the roundtable discussion is expected to be at 11:25 a.m.